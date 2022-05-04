Not So Fast: Robyn Dixon Reportedly Says Rumors of Gizelle Bryant Dating Peter Thomas Are 'Not True'

The word on the street is that ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Gizelle Bryant has been seeing former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ husband Peter Thomas.

According to the rumor, Gizelle and Peter’s relationship is set to be a storyline on the upcoming ‘RHOP’ season.

Of course, the internet went wild at the idea of Peter and Gizelle’s messiness combined — especially considering Phaedra Parks’ past (alleged) relationship with Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant.

I just KNOWWW I didn’t read that Gizelle’s in a relationship with Peter The Center Peach Thomas ? #RHOP #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Mi5ncDRSF7 — Rafael (@IAmRafaelH) May 4, 2022

Gizelle thought Jamal embarrassed her just wait until she see what Peter got in store for her ass ? — ? (@JasminNoE___) May 4, 2022

First Jamal, now Peter? Chileee Gizelle is a horrible woman but she is an incredible producer lol. She gets the storylines going!! — Louise Litt (@moni_lisa) May 4, 2022

So Gizelle was married to Pastor Holy Whore, who was allegedly the Mr. Chocolate, and now Gizelle is allegedly dating Peter??? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0og5sUqbJr — I’m White and Caucasian… and Better (@breanna_monique) May 4, 2022

PETER THOMAS DATING GIZELLE BRYANT YALL WTF pic.twitter.com/ZcLvinepet — Mihrimah| FS | Eid Mubarak Yall???? (@Mihrimah_FS) May 4, 2022

Gizelle’s best friend and ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast member Robyn Dixon has reportedly squashed the romance rumors as ‘not true.’

EXCLUSIVE: As many of you may know, recently an article came out saying that #RHOP’s #GizelleBryant was allegedly dating #RHOA Alum #PeterThomas. Gizelle’s bestie herself #RobynDixon told us exclusively that the rumors are “not true”! ? pic.twitter.com/zNIOmjjJ48 — The Reality Rundown (@RealityRundown_) May 4, 2022

Still, it’s possible we see Peter in a few ‘RHOP’ scenes this season.