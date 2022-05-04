  1. Home
Not So Fast: Robyn Dixon Reportedly Says Rumors of Gizelle Bryant Dating Peter Thomas Are 'Not True'

May 04, 2022 9:07 PM PST

The word on the street is that ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Gizelle Bryant has been seeing former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ husband Peter Thomas.

According to the rumor, Gizelle and Peter’s relationship is set to be a storyline on the upcoming ‘RHOP’ season.

Of course, the internet went wild at the idea of Peter and Gizelle’s messiness combined — especially considering Phaedra Parks’ past (alleged) relationship with Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant.

 

Gizelle’s best friend and ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast member Robyn Dixon has reportedly squashed the romance rumors as ‘not true.’

Still, it’s possible we see Peter in a few ‘RHOP’ scenes this season.

