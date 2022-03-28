Not So Fast: Will Smith and Chris Rock Have Not Spoken Since Oscars Slap, Chris Didn't Know About Jada's Alopecia

Despite what Diddy said, things have not been settled between Will Smith and Chris Rock

In fact, the two haven’t even spoken since Will ran up and slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

According to a source, Chris went straight to his dressing room after getting slapped and there’s been zero communication between the two.

A close friend of Chris who was in attendance revealed that Chris left shortly after the incident. The friend also says that Chris had no idea Jada has alopecia and that he “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

Now, we’re not sure why Diddy told Page Six “That’s not a problem. That’s over” when asked about Will and Chris, but clearly he didn’t know what he was talking about.