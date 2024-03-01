Not So Fast: Sources Say Fifth Harmony Is Not Reuniting, Despite Report | lovebscott.com

Despite a report claiming a Fifth Harmony reunion is in the works, multiple sources say it’s not happening — at least not anytime soon.

via Rolling Stone:

Rumors of a possible reunion first began swirling after the group’s members — Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello — publicly supported Normani’s new album announcement. And on Friday, Page Six published a report that the group was “in talks” of working together again.

The speculation also coincided with a sudden increase in plays of Fifth Harmony music over the last month. Streams for “All in My Head (Flex)” featuring Fetty Wap saw a whopping 590% increase in the U.S. on Spotify in the last month, according to data provided to Rolling Stone. When Normani announced her album Dopamine on Feb. 21, U.S. streams for Fifth Harmony reached a peak jump of nearly 90%, compared to the previous month, according to Spotify data.

Following Normani’s album announcement, fans went into a frenzy after every fellow member of the group commented on Normani’s announcement post. Cabello and Ally commented emojis, while Dinah wrote, “There she is,” and Jauregui added, “Let’s gooooo.”

Fans have dubbed the sudden interest in the group’s music the “Fifth Harmony renaissance.” The renaissance started after a video from TikToker Noah Miller about Fifth Harmony’s impact on music — specifically with “All in My Head” — went viral and caught the attention of the group.

“Fifth Harmony Renaissance??! I’m now caught up,” Ally wrote on TikTok, sharing a compilation of fans dancing to “All in My Head.” “We were iconic and still are. ?? Love you guys.”

“When the world finally realizes this was a hit (we knew),” wrote Lauren Jauregui. “Forever banger tbh,” commented Cabello. (Rolling Stone ranked the “All in My Head” as the group’s No. 1 song following Fifth Harmony’s 10th anniversary in 2022.)

This isn’t the first time that reunion speculation has taken over the internet.

Last October, Brooke cleared rumors that Fifth Harmony was reuniting after a clip circulated online of her agreeing that a reunion was “closer than we think” and that they are “maybe working on something.” The “Gone to Bed” singer simply clarified that she’s rekindling her relationship with the rest of the girls.

“I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony,” Brooke tweeted. “Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

She followed that message several months later by tapping Jane for a duet to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on her holiday EP.

“This planted the seed for us, I would say,” Jane told Rolling Stone in December. “I would collaborate with any of the girls, honestly, but just to hear each other’s stories and be open with one another because we know it’s not easy out here in these streets.”

“I think just getting to know the new us and just making sure every girl’s okay and in a better head space. I know for a fact that I went through my own storm, I can only imagine what everyone else is facing,” she added.

Last year, Rolling Stone confirmed that the Fifth Harmony partnership received ownership of the group name’s trademark. (Cabello is not part of the 5H partnership.) Fifth Harmony announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018 to “pursue solo endeavors.”

Normani announced her debut album, Dopamine, last month; Cabello has been teasing a new era of music; Dinah made her return to music with “Ya Ya” last summer; Brooke released a Christmas EP last year; and Jauregui released the ballad “The Day the World Blows Up” to help Palestinian children amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

If you ask us, a Fifth Harmony reunion right now would be premature. Give it a few more years.