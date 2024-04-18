Not So Fast: Halle Bailey and Rapper Boyfriend DDG Going Strong Despite Breakup Rumors | lovebscott.com

Halle Bailey and DDG, the father of her child, have not gone their separate ways and are not broken up.

via: Radar Online

A rep for the Little Mermaid actress denied rumors the couple had called it quits, informing us that the reports they parted ways are just gossip: “This is fake news. Not true at all.”

The rumor mill went into overdrive this week when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Theories were fueled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that DDG and Halle removed most images of themselves posing together from their respective social media accounts.

Some were even more convinced the pair had broken up after Halle’s solo appearance at Coachella over the weekend.

Just months ago, Halle and DDG welcomed their first baby together in December, a son named Halo.

The famed YouTuber praised her for being a “professional mom” this January, revealing she adapted to parenthood with ease.

“I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he gushed in a video posted to his channel.

Bailey announced earlier this year that she had given birth in late 2023, having since documented their little one’s milestone moments.

“You ready to get on the airplane and go fly, fly?” DDG asked Halo in a new video shared via the Instagram account @officialblck on Tuesday. “When you get there and everybody wants to say hi to you, you got to make sure you be nice to the director and the producer, so you can get some minutes too. OK?”

Halo replied “OK,” which made his parents beam with pride.

The duo just took baby Halo to St. Lucia on a family vacation in March.

As we previously reported, DDG recently did his own damage control when it came to his relationship while speaking to Vlad TV about the Rubi Rose texting scandal that made headlines last year.

“I had no intention of actually linking with Rubi Rose,” he said. “[Halle] seen it. Imagine you’re arguing with your girl and you get mad at her for something. ‘I’m finna do this. Watch this,’ type s—. I feel like people thought that I was like sneakily like, ‘Oh what you doing?’ and that’s when [Rubi] posted it. I know what type of girl she is.”