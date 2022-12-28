  1. Home
Not So Fast: Drake Seemingly Responds to Fan Who Claims He Flew Her Out -- And Kicked Her Out [Video]

December 28, 2022

 

Earlier today, a woman on TikTok went viral with a story about how Drake allegedly flew her out — and eventually kicked her out.

According to the woman, Drake slapped her phone out of her hand before he kicked her out for recording him.

Not long after the story began to circulate, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to shut it down.

We could tell by those lashes that she was lying. You can hear her story for yourself below.

