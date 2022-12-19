‘It’s Not Fake IG Photo Op Love’: Nick Cannon’s Ex Lanisha Cole Posts Cryptic Message After Actor Was Seen Hanging With His Two Other Exes

One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas LaNisha Cole appeared to shade the “Wild ‘n Out” host for posting “fake” photo ops with his other kids and their mothers.

via: Radar Online

Over the weekend, Cannon reposted videos that were taken by 2 of the women he has children with.

Abby De La Rosa, who he shares 3 children with, posted a video of Cannon and their kids hanging with Santa.

Brie Tiesi, who Cannon shares a son Legendary with, posted her own video of Cannon hanging out with their son with Santa.

Hours later, Lanisha Cole, who is mother to his son Onyx, posted an Instagram story where she asked followers to stop tagging her in the other mom’s Christmas posts.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me … and no need to over messy. It’s all love over this way.”

“Thank you for the messages,” she continued. “it’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love — and it’s not fake IG photo op Love — it’s real day in and day out love.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently spoke out about the pressures of having 11 children. Nick also had 2 children with ex-Alyssa Scott, 2 with Mariah Carey, and three with Brittany Bell.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said.

“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he said.

Cannon also spoke out about the grief he experienced after losing his son Zen, who he shared with Scott.

The 5-month-old passed away in December after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over,” he said in an emotional Instagram post.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim Carey has grown tired of Cannon being spread thin and wants him to spend more time with their children, Moroccan and Monroe.