North West Critiques Kim Kardashian’s 2023 Met Gala Outfit: 'Dollar Store' [Video]

North West did not hold back on criticizing mom Kim Kardashian’s Schiaparelli pearl dress for the 2023 Met Gala.

via: Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child may be just 10 years old, but she already has some grown-up opinions about fashion.

The sassy tween never holds back — and no one was safe from her watching eye during the 2023 Met Gala in May.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, North unleashed on everyone, including mom Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Live streaming the event with cousin Penelope, North gave her review of the famous red carpet, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, saying she “hates” Davidson’s Fendi Men’s outfit.

The former “SNL” star’s look included a bucket hat, long coat and purple leather pants.

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” North quipped.

“All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10 year old, so I never do, but it stings a little.”

In a different part of the episode, the Skims founder, 42, said, “North won’t lie, and that’s amazing.” She continued, “I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up and not hurt people’s feelings.”

She called Jared Leto’s life-size cat costume, which paid tribute to Lagerfeld’s famous cat, Choupette, “cringe” and not even family was safe from West’s barb.

On last week’s episode, Kim was North’s focus as she said the 50,000 freshwater pearls on her Schiaparelli Couture gown looked “fake” and like they came from “the Dollar Store.”

She even caused some tension between sisters after the Met Gala was over, revealing to Kendall Jenner that Kim “was lying” and actually “did not like [Kendall’s] look,” preferring her backup option to the sparkling bodysuit and sky-high platform heels she ultimately chose.

Perhaps one day soon we’ll see North herself at the Met — or recapping the looks on her own “Fashion Police.”