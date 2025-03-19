North GA Volunteer Firefighter Arrested for Sharing Photos of Twins’ Death Scene on Social Media

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

A volunteer firefighter has been accused of leaking photos taken from twin brothers Qaadir Lewis and Naazir Lewis’ apparent murder-suicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Scott Kerlin, 42, is being charged with misdemeanor obstruction.

“Kerlin is a volunteer firefighter in Towns County who took photos of the Lewis twins’ death scene and shared them publicly,” the GBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency says that Kerlin managed to get those photos because he was among the first responders granted access to the crime scene that day.

“Kerlin heard the call over the radio regarding the deaths and responded to the scene as a volunteer firefighter,” a GBI spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Kerlin did not respond to a request for comment.

The bodies of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, were discovered by a group of hikers on Bell Mountain just before noon on March 8, according to the GBI.

Both teenagers had gunshot wounds, and a preliminary investigation by the GBI and the Towns County Sheriff’s Office determined the case of death to be murder-suicide.

The official and cause and manner of death has yet to be released however, with the medical examiner saying that additional forensic testing is needed after completing the brothers’ autopsies.

Family members of the two brothers have been adamant in declaring that they do not believe the deaths were a murder-suicide, and have urged authorities to continue their investigation.

“My nephews wouldn’t do this! They came from a family of love, and twins wanted so much for their future, they had dreams of starting their very own clothing line,” the brothers’ aunt Yasmine Brawner said after launching a GoFundMe to raise money for their funerals.

Brawner and other family members have said that the brothers had no ties to Bear Mountain, which is 90 miles north of their home in Lawrenceville.

Family members also said that the brothers had been planning to fly to Boston the day after their bodies were discovered, and were discovered with the plane tickets in their pockets.

“Something happened at Bell mountain that ended the lives of 19 year old Qaadir and Naazir, which needs to be further investigated,” said Brawner.

