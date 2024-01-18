Normani Talks New Music, Says It's the 'Best She's Ever Made' and It's Coming This Year [Video]

Normani fans — this year might just be your lucky year!

While on the red carpet promoting her film ‘Freaky Tales’ alongside co-stars Pedro Pascal and Dominique Thorne, the singer opened up about her long-awaited debut album.

Speaking to Deadline, she says:

“I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that that’s like such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody. But it’s literally the best music that I’ve made and I couldn’t be more proud. And I know that once it comes out, you guys are gonna be like ‘okay, the wait was definitely worth it.'”

We’ll believe it when we hear it!

Normani on her next chapter in music releasing this year : “It’s literally the best music that I’ve ever made” | #Sundance pic.twitter.com/adUJWEbiCT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 19, 2024