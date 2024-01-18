  1. Home
Normani Talks New Music, Says It's the 'Best She's Ever Made' and It's Coming This Year [Video]

January 18, 2024 10:32 PM PST

Normani fans — this year might just be your lucky year!

While on the red carpet promoting her film ‘Freaky Tales’ alongside co-stars Pedro Pascal and Dominique Thorne, the singer opened up about her long-awaited debut album.

Speaking to Deadline, she says:

“I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that that’s like such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody. But it’s literally the best music that I’ve made and I couldn’t be more proud. And I know that once it comes out, you guys are gonna be like ‘okay, the wait was definitely worth it.'”

We’ll believe it when we hear it!

 

