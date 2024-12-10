Normani Says She’ll Drop Another Album in 2025 — But Her ‘Dopamine’ Era Still Isn’t Over

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Normani’s years-in-the-making debut album arrived with Dopamine earlier this year, but the 28-year-old revealed she’s not planning to make fans wait that long again with her sophomore LP.

The R&B sensation recently performed tracks from her debut album, “Dopamine”, for just the second time ever at the annual Spotify Wrapped party. The event, packed with influencers from Markell Washington to AdamTheFlop, saw Normani smiling and thriving as she delivered a choreography-rich set.

“I have so much energy that’s been pent up for such a long time that I’m excited to get back on stage and feel at home again,” she told Rolling Stone backstage. “That’s where I thrive.”

Advertisement

2024 has been a year of lessons for Normani. Before the release of “Dopamine”, she experienced significant anxiety about her solo debut. “This year really forced me to surrender and not be so attached to the outcome,” she admits. “I think being so attached to the outcome has stunted me. I’ve learned to move even when you’re afraid.”

With 2025 on the horizon, Normani teased a new album and her acting debut alongside Pedro Pascal in “Freaky Tales”. “I also have a record with Khalid coming out tonight,” she revealed, expressing excitement over reuniting musically with her best friend. “He’s my best friend. Not just in the industry, but just in general. Working alongside somebody at the very beginning of my own solo endeavors and having a little uncertainty, he really makes me feel grounded,” she shared.

via: AceShowbiz