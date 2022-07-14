Noah Schnapp Says 'Everything Is All Good' with Doja Cat After Posting Their DMs [Photo + Video]

Direct messaging is a dangerous game. Contacting someone under a romantic pretense can be trouble if the person makes your correspondence public.

via: People

The Stranger Things star, 17, revealed he and Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, are doing better following their recent social media controversy, in which Schnapp publicly shared private DMs from the “Need to Know” artist about his costar.

In a new video – set to the tune of Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” – shared to TikTok on Wednesday, in which the actor can be seen doing some quick math in an effects game on the app, Schnapp gave fans an update on where the pair stands now, captioning the video, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ????.”

Last week, Schnapp revealed the singer, 26, slid in his Instagram DMs with hopes that he might set her up with Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn, who portrays Eddie Munson in the fourth installment of the beloved Netflix series.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?” Doja asked Schnapp through his Instagram DMs.

Schnapp, who has portrayed Will Byers since the show first premiered on the streaming service in 2016, responded by telling the singer to slide into Quinn’s DMs on Twitter or Instagram, though she struggled to find them.

“idk his ig or twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in,” she wrote back.

Playing the part of wingman, Schnapp responded by sending her a link to his Instagram page, writing, “right here ma’am.”

In a since-deleted TikTok video that racked up over 20 million views, the young actor originally posted the messages for all to see.

Doja responded to the incident last Thursday, calling out Schnapp in a since-deleted TikTok Live for sharing their private conversation with the world.

“To be fair this is like a kid, I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even over like 21,” Doja said of the teen Netflix star.

“When you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s—, you say dumb s—, you f— up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you’re supposed to so you know not to do it in the future,” she reasoned. “I did my share of f— ups so I don’t f— up again.”

“But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” the Grammy Award-winning artist continued. “That’s like borderline snake s—… that’s like weasel s—.”

Noah Schnapp says he has apologized to Doja Cat: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ????” pic.twitter.com/PVEHQefPJU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2022

Noah Schnapp uses Doja Cat’s Grammy winning song “ Kiss Me More “ in his latest tiktok pic.twitter.com/8BKzB5AeID — v? (@KYLIEDIIOR) July 14, 2022