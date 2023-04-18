Nneka Ihim Reportedly Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for Season 8

According to a new report, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ is adding a new lady to the cast — an attorney named Nneka Ihim.

via TV Deets:

Born in Boston but a Nigerian at heart, Nneka is a licensed attorney specializing in financial technology and has quite the entrepreneurial spirit as the owner of her own champagne line, our insiders confirm.

A graduate of both the University of Michigan and University of Wisconsin Law School according to her LinkedIn, she is also the daughter of well-known interventional cardiologist and philanthropist Leo Egbujiobi.

Outside of her work as an attorney, she also briefly worked as a correspondent for CNN. Nneka lives in the Potomac area and is married to Dr. Ikenna Ihim, a medical doctor and night lounge investor.

Ashley Darby hosted a housewarming party over the weekend that was also the first all-cast event for RHOP Season 8 and newbie Nneka was in attendance, sources close to production tell TV Deets EXCLUSIVELY.

While not much is known just yet about the Potomac newbie, Nneka and her husband Ikenna made headlines just a few years ago when they threw quite the glamorous D.C. wedding which featured a performance from Nigerian singer Tiwa Salvage.

Considering she just met the ladies for the first time over the weekend, it’s a bit too early to see if she’ll make the cut as an official housewife.

What do you think of this potential addition?