NLE Choppa Welcomes New Son Chozen Wone [Photo]

Memphis-based rapper NLE Choppa welcomed his son with his on-and-off partner Marissa Da’Nae on Wednesday, August 16.

via: HotNewHipHop

He welcomed the baby boy with a sweet social media post, in which he calls Chozen Wone the “The Best Gift God Has Given This Year.” He shared a series of photos and videos from the hospital, showcasing the newborn laying peacefully on his father’s chest.

It’s clear that he couldn’t be more excited about the new addition to their family, as he flashes a proud smile. He also shared a series of clips of himself goofing around in the hospital room. Of course, countless social media users chimed in, congratulating them on their new son. Though Da’Nae appears to have been going through it, as one does, NLE Choppa looked to be doing his best to cheer her up. She’s shown getting sick in her hospital bed, and some social media users took issue with him posting it. According to him, however, she gave him her permission to do so.

He also shared an adorable photo of the baby’s footprint, as well as a clip of himself contorting the child’s hand to hold up a middle finger. This is their second child together, and NLE Choppa also has a third child with his ex Mariah. The Shade Room reported on the good news today, prompting a response from NLE Choppa. He provided fans with an explanation for his son’s unique name in the comments section.

“Chozen Wone,” he began. “ZEN- Zenful Energy From The Divine, Won- he already won at life, One- the chosen one. Da’Shun- My middle name Lashun, Marissa’s Is Da’Nae.” The rapper explains, “His name unique to us all that really matter but it’s a reason why his name is that way. We come out the womb different!”