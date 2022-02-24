NLE Choppa Implies He’d Have a Threesome With Saweetie and His Girlfriend If “Icy Girl” Rapper Approached Him [Photos + Video]

Rappers will never miss an opportunity to let a woman know they have their eye on them. NLE Choppa was the latest artist to let his feelings be known when he admitted during a recent interview that one of his female peers has caught his attention.

via: Complex

During a recent appearance on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the Memphis artist didn’t shy away from expressing his interest in the “Best Friend” superstar.

“You also were saying earlier you think Saweetie’s a bad one, huh?” Harper asked in the clip below.

“Saweetie, she’s beautiful. She’s a beautiful lady,” Choppa, 19, said of the 28-year-old.

“So if your girlfriend was right there, right, and Saweetie said, ‘Hey, you know what Choppa, I’m still tryin’ to see what it do,’ what do you say?” the host pressed.

“Me and my girl gonna see what’s up for sure. It’s simple,” he answered. Asked for clarification that his partner is part of this hypothetical situation, he said with a smile, “We gonna come through. We gonna have fun.”

Choppa isn’t the first rapper who has tried to romance Saweetie. Since confirming her split from Quavo last March, she’s shot down rumors that her and the Migos rapper were back together, while fielding flirtations from several other hip-hop notables.

In October, Soulja Boy took to Twitter to try to woo her, writing, “What a n***a gotta do to have @Saweetie ????.”

What a Nigga gotta do to have @Saweetie ???? — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) October 15, 2021

While Saweetie never responded to Soulja Boy’s advances, a month later she expressed her desire to start a family, which prompted Nick Cannon to make a play. Responding to Saweetie tweeting that she “want some babies,” Cannon—the father of seven kids with an eighth on the way—jokingly responded with a series of emojis:

Saweetie confirmed in 2021 she and Quavo had split after two years of dating. She said she had “checked out” of the relationship a long time ago, and suggested the breakup was due to Quavo’s infidelity.

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Hear NLE Choppa’s full appearance on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper below.