Nipsey Hussle’s Kids Own Marathon Clothing Store, Says Blacc Sam [Video]

Before his tragic death in March 2019, Nipsey Hussle preached the gospel of ownership to his fans and followers. Four years after his death, his young children are being given a chance at entrepreneurship themselves.

via: HotNewHipHop

The future of Nipsey Hussle’s brick-and-mortar Marathon Clothing Store has been unclear for some time. After the beloved rapper was gunned down by Eric Holder in front of the Los Angeles retail store in 2019, the location became a hub for visitors. The parking lot of the shopping center had to be shut down, and a gate was erected around it due to the high traffic. People from all over the world stopped by to see when Nipsey was murdered, and the place was covered in memorial candles, cards filled with condolences, stuffed animals, flowers, and more.

Expectedly, Hussle’s Marathon Clothing brand also saw a meteoric spike in sales. However, the storefront would later shut down because it became nearly impossible to operate as a business. Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, affectionately known as Blacc Sam, offered an update while visiting the Earn Your Leisure podcast. He explained that Hussle’s kids now own Marathon Clothing, and it was generational wealth that Nipsey always intended.

When he passed away, Nip was in a long-term relationship with actress Lauren London. The couple has a son, Kross. Hussle also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Emani, and London shares a son, Kameron, with Lil Wayne. “When I say we own it, it’s in Hussle’s kids’ names,” Blacc Sam explained. “This is something their father worked for and that they own. That’s important to me. Also, just having a brick-and-mortar once again reinforced what Hussle told us and taught us.”

Online sales often outdo storefronts these days, but Sam stressed the importance of passing on that legacy. Having something tangible to pass down to the next generation is valued among the Asghedoms. Further, as the chapter of Eric Holder’s trial and sentencing has concluded, the family looks forward to a brighter future.

Check out more from Blacc Sam below.

Puma deposits money into Nipsey Hussle’s children’s trust accounts yearly off the strength of their relationship they had with him. pic.twitter.com/DQXG3qCRjn — Royal ? DNA Agency Owner (@royalskegee) March 15, 2023

The fact Nipsey was on game to open up 10 Marathon Stores and for each project send $100000 to each store cashing $1M is a genius. pic.twitter.com/nkQQtE2bVL — Long Live Nip ? (@HussleForever) March 16, 2023

Blacc Sam and JP speaks on the importance of the Crenshaw Mixtape, Nipsey and the teams business plan with the Crenshaw hoodies and sweaters.

?: @EarnYourLeisure pic.twitter.com/0eLvIHDzpX — Long Live Nip ? (@HussleForever) March 16, 2023