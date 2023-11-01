Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London To Be Paid $5.6 Million For Late Rapper’s Son, Will Split 50% Of Marathon Clothing Company

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is finally being settled.

Nipsey’s brother Sam has wrapped up his work as administrator of the late rapper’s estate — and is ready to pay Lauren London’s son his cut of what his dad left behind, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blacc Sam submitted his final accounting report that revealed the estate’s assets.

Sam was appointed to take control of Nipey’s finances after his death in 2019. The only two beneficiaries of the estate are Nipsey’s son Kross, who he had with girlfriend Lauren London, and his daughter Emani, who he had with his ex-Tanisha Foster.

Recently, Sam and his family were awarded guardianship of Emani after a long fight with Tanisha.

In his filing, Sam explained all creditor’s claims and tax issues have been resolved.

In his report, he said the estate has around $11 million on hand at the moment. He revealed Nipsey’s estate has several bank accounts with funds totaling $5,997,092.

In addition, the estate has a 2012 Chevy Suburban worth $17k, 100% membership interest in All Money Inc worth $2.4 million, 100% interest in Marathon Studios, 100% interest in The Marathon Touring worth $606k, 100% interest in The Marathon Clothing Inc worth $271k and they estimate Nipsey’s trademark to be worth around $913k.

In addition, they have various other businesses and companies worth over $1 million. The grand total of assets comes to $11,355,596.64.

Sam has asked the court for permission to pay lawyers who worked on the case $130k.

Nipsey’s brother said Kross and Emani should both receive 50% of the remaining funds. However, Sam said Kross should be paid an additional $113k to offset payments made for Emani’s health, education, and other matters.

Lauren, on behalf of Kross, will be paid half of the money in the bank accounts and split his various businesses.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the final report comes weeks after Sam, his sister and his mother convinced a judge to award them guardianship of Emani instead of Tanisha.

The family claimed Tanisha was not a fit parent and argued they could take better care of the minor.

Tanisha had agreed to the guardianship after Nipsey’s death. Earlier this year, she said she wanted it terminated. Tanisha said she only agreed to the guardianship because of her financial limitations at the time.

She accused the family of using their, “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

In the end, the judge sided with Nipsey’s family — allowing them to control Emani’s finances and have custody.