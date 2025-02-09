Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Moves To Terminate Daughter’s Guardianship In Legal Battle With His Family

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Nipsey Hussle’s ex-girlfriend is not backing down from the legal tussle with his family.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tanisha Foster filed an emergency motion as part of her effort to terminate her daughter’s guardianship. Nipsey’s family was appointed as coguardians of Emani in 2019.

On Tuesday, February 4, Tanisha filed an application demanding Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, appear for a deposition next week.

Tanisha had a daughter named Emani with Nipsey. The rapper died on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33.

Nipsey left behind two children: Emani, 15, and Kross, 8, who he had with his partner and actress, Lauren London.

Nipsey’s brother, Sam, his sister, Samantha Smith, and his mother, Angelique Smith, took over managing Nipsey’s estate.

In addition, Samantha filed documents to be named Emani’s guardian. The family had concerns about Tanisha’s ability to parent and said the child would be taken care of in their home.

In her petition, Samantha said she had helped care for Emani for years and wanted “to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship” with Nipsey’s family members. Tanisha initially opposed the request.

The judge ended up naming Nipsey’s family as legal guardians of Emani in October 2019, per TMZ.

In 2022, Tanisha filed documents, obtained by The Blast, claiming she initially agreed to the guardianship but no longer felt it was necessary.

According to the court documents, obtained by the outlet, Tanisha’s lawyer wrote, “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

Tanisha claimed that the family broke their deal when they used, “their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

At the time, Tanisha wrote, “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

The family fought back in court by reiterating they had concerns about Emani being with Tanisha. The court documents and decisions have been heavily redacted. However, Tanisha’s battle over custody does not appear to be over and she wants to depose Sam ahead of the upcoming trial scheduled for February 25.

Tanisha asked that the court hear her motion this week.

Last year, Nipsey’s brother filed a final accounting report in the late rapper’s estate. He said Nipsey left behind property and other assets worth $11 million.

The paperwork said the two beneficiaries of the estate were Emani and Kross, who will continue to be paid as the estate earns more money.

