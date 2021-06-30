Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder Has A New Lawyer & Claims His Client Has Mental Health Issues

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer previously suffered from mental illness, according to his new lawyer.

via: Hot97

“He [Holder] does have a significant mental health history. One of the things affecting him [in March 2019] was that his mother had just passed away. He was pretty despondent.”

Initially, Christopher Darden, the same attorney from O.J. Simpson’s trial, represented Holder. Darden received a lot of backlash from the public, so he ended up stepping down. Jansen replaced another defense attorney, Lowynn Young.

Holder’s trial was pushed back several times last year due to COVID-19. Another reason for a delay is the previous judge on the case retired, according to HNHH. Honorable Clay Jacke is the new judge. Holder is due back in court for a trial setting hearing on September 7.

Nipsey was gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store in California on March 31, 2019. Prosecutors say Holder shot Hussle in the head and torso. On May 9, 2019, a grand jury indicted Holder on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he faces life in state prison.

The man may indeed suffer from mental illness, but that doesn’t excuse taking someone’s life.