Nikki Bella’s Ex Artem Chigvintsev Says Domestic Violence Arrest ‘Ruined’ His Life ‘from Every Angle’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Artem Chigvintsev is getting candid about how his August 2024 arrest for domestic violence has impacted his life.

The dancer insists the consequences of those mere allegations have become unbearable even though the district attorney could not charge him.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia headed for divorce after he was arrested for domestic violence based on her allegations last year, causing him to lose professional deals.

The professional dancer counted his losses on the “Glamorous Grind” podcast. He shared that getting picked up for domestic violence led him on a downward spiral.

Chigvintsev emphasized the unfairness of the situation because his reputation has taken a hit despite the lack of charges against him. One of the hits was him losing his $100,000 source of income after the arrest. This covered salaries from dancing gigs and appearances.

TMZ shared that Chigvintsev added that he decided not to pursue the case further after D.A. did not charge him because he was eager to put the whole situation past him.

The dancer shared that he just wanted to be in a financially and emotionally better place following the incident, which ultimately led to the end of his marriage.

Following the D.A.’s decision, The Blast shared that Chigvintsev filed a complaint to the Napa Superior Court in October, explaining that he lost his job due to the incident.

“It is not true that I have not been able to find other work as a dancer. I normally start jobs in November and it goes for 20 weekends. After the mugshot and the arrest based on her false allegations,” the TV star noted.

He also noted that he was removed from the “DWTS” website faculty list, causing a huge dent in his finances. Chigvintsev revealed that he has also lost revenue from social media promotions, a benefit his former partner continues to enjoy.

He felt she prioritized her career over his when she allegedly provided false information to the police. As a result of the temporary restraining order (TRO) granted against him, he demanded compensation for his out-of-pocket expenses, arguing that it was granted without sufficient evidence.

Additionally, the performer demanded that she cover his rent since he had been evicted from his home.

The former E! star clarified that contrary to the spun narrative, Garcia was actually the aggressor in the marriage. Ilona Antonyan, the attorney representing Chigvintsev, also backed up his claim.

She reported that her client reached out to law enforcement on August 29, 2024, to seek protection from his wife’s ongoing aggressive behavior. During the call with the police, Antonyan noted that Garcia accused Chigvintsev of trying to sabotage her career.

The dancer explained that a temper tantrum led to his arrest on August 29. In his words, “She is the one with the temper. I try to stay quiet and avoid it. She yells, and on 8/29/24, was yelling, pursuing me, and was the one who attacked me.”

The TV star supported his allegations by displaying various marks and bloody scratches on his elbow and hands, as well as behind his ear, which he asserted were caused by Garcia.

Reacting to the news of his release from police custody and dismissal of domestic violence charges, the star explained his resolve, saying, “My focus has always been and will always be our son Matteo.”

Chigvintsev describes fatherhood as “the greatest blessing,” emphasizing that his son is his top priority. He expressed his commitment to providing love, support, and care for his child as they navigate their journey.

The star also expressed optimism that achieving an equal custody arrangement would allow him and Garcia to move forward positively. His wish was granted when the judge ruled in favor of shared custody of their son, Matteo.

After participating in mediation in early November, the estranged couple decided to expedite their divorce settlement.

The Blast affirmed that insiders claimed that their choice to move forward stems from a desire to put their marriage behind them and avoid accumulating expensive legal fees.

The estranged couple reportedly acknowledged that the ongoing disputes over the divorce were taking an emotional toll. While it’s reported that the parents are not on good terms, they have committed to cooperating for their child’s sake and continue to improve their coparenting relationship.

via: The Blast