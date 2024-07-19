Nike Releases Statement Regarding Verdict of Odell Beckham Jr.'s $20 Million Lawsuit | www.lovebscott.com

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated the end of his $20 million lawsuit against Nike on Thursday — but Nike wants to make clear the lawsuit was NOT a complete victory.

via Complex:

The celebratory nature of the wide receiver’s Instagram post could be misleading, as a Nike representative tells Complex that Beckham received no monetary award in the case he filed in 2022. OBJ alleged breach of contract, reformation, and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

“JUST DO……RIGHT @nike,” the 31-year-old wrote on IG. “I wanna take this moment to thank God first and foremost thank you Heavenly Father. I wanna thank my team for every hour they have spent preparing on this case. I wanna thank the jury for simply doing what’s right in a world full of wrong… my message to whoever needs this is, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN! JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!! ?????????.”

A Nike rep contacted Complex with the following statement: “With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award. The decision confirmed that Nike complied with its commitments. Nike is grateful to the jury and the Court for their careful attention to this case.”

Portland Business Journal reported that a Multnomah County Circuit Court jury in Oregon deliberated for “a few hours” on Thursday before reaching the decision that Nike never breached its contract by withholding royalties from Beckham.

“It also ruled that Beckham’s glove customizations did not breach his contract, that Nike waived its right to enforce the contract for certain glove designs, and that Beckham did not violate his contract by disclosing terms of the deal,” the publication wrote.

Though OBJ didn’t add context, the Miami Dolphins player did tweet in all caps tonight, “Gods child. Its never in question.”

As Complex’s Brendan Dunne reported in 2022, Beckham said of his legal action against Nike, “I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love—especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments, too.”