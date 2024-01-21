Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon ‘Texting Every Day’ About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are working on season 3 of ‘Big Little Lies.’

via Variety:

Kidman says she and Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about the third season. “And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it.”

She laughed when asked for more details. “We can’t say anything more,” Kidman said. “We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.””

The news comes after Witherspoon confirmed a new season was happening. “We are working on it,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin during the Golden Globes pre-show. “Nic and I have been working on it a lot.”

A “Big Little Lies” reunion got additional buzz when HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys confirmed to Variety that he heard “a little bit about the idea.”

Bloys told Variety’s Michael Schneider that Witherspoon and Kidman have been in touch with “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty and he expects David E. Kelley to be involved as well.

“Expats” is a six-part limited series for Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lulu Wang and based on the best-selling novel “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee, the show stars Kidman along with Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston. The script centers around women living in Hong Kong in 2014 whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

“I’m so lucky to have the opportunities to be able to champion these sorts of filmmakers,” Kidman told Variety. “I’m just so happy that I’ve been given the chance to do that and to be able to share it.”

“She functions as a producer so differently from an actor,” Wang said about Kidman. “As a producer we are talking big picture about the cast and the schedule and the overall vision. And as an actor, she doesn’t want to know any of those things…She wants to be molded by the director. As an actress she comes to set like fully open and ready to go on whatever journey she and I decide to go on that day.”

Reese previously said she wanted Jennifer Lopez for a potential season three — we hope that ‘s still the plan!