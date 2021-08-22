Nicole Ari Parker to Replace Kim Cattrall in HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

Nicole Ari Parker has been added to the upcoming Sex and the City reboot to fill the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones character.

via: The Guardian

Ari Parker, known for starring in the acclaimed series Empire as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, will reportedly replace Cattrall as the fourth member of the New York friend group. According to the Mail on Sunday, Ari Parker, 50, will play Carrie Bradshaw’s new best friend, documentary-maker Lisa Todd Wexley.

The reboot will be titled And Just Like That … and will be executive produced by three of the original show’s four main stars – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – as well as writer Michael Patrick King.

Even during Sex and the City’s peak, there were rumour of friction between cast members. Two years ago, Cattrall made it clear that she felt her association with the series was over.

“I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” she said. “It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

Based on the book by author Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City revolves around the fashion-obsessed relationships columnist Carrie (Parker) and her three friends, Miranda (Nixon), Charlotte (Davis) and Samantha (Cattrall). It first aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons, winning seven Emmys and eight Golden Globe awards.

WarnerMedia said the new series would follow the characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”. It will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and air on HBO Max.

After the reboot announcement, the show also saw backlash due to its largely white cast. In addition to Ari Parker’s new role, a few other people of color have been added to the cast, like Sara Ramirez, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury.