Nicolas Cage Thinks His First Memory Goes Back to the Womb [Video]

Nicolas Cage was in top form during a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

via: Complex

The Late Show host went through a series of prompts with the 59-year-old actor, and one in particular elicited a very interesting response.

When asked what his earliest memory was, Cage said he remembers being in his mother’s womb. “Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in utero, and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something.”

He continued, “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like it maybe happened.”

When Colbert inquired more about those faces, Cage didn’t seem to have an answer. “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage,” he said. “That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind.”

According to USA Today, his mother, dancer Joy Vogelsang, passed away back in May 2021 at the age of 85.

Colbert asked Cage a series of other questions, including what happens when you die. “Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know,” Cage said. “They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”

Cage currently appears in the horror-comedy film Renfield. Directed by Chris McKay, the pic sees Cage starring as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his embattled servant Renfield.