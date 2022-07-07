Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced to One Year of House Arrest

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to 3 years probation and a year under house arrest for not registering as a sex offender.

via: US Weekly

Petty, 44, also received three years of probation and a fine of $55,000, according to NBC. The music executive pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

That same month, Us Weekly confirmed that Minaj’s husband could face up to 10 years in prison after he failed to register when he moved to California in 2019. The New York native’s charge stems from a 1995 conviction for attempted rape. Petty served four and a half years in prison following an incident that occurred in 1994 with a 16-year-old girl. After his release, Petty must register as a sex offender whenever he moves.

Petty’s legal issues continued when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2006 after shooting a man four years prior. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and served seven.

Following his release in May 2013, Petty reconnected with Minaj, 39, after the couple previously dated. The rapper went public with Petty in 2018 and they tied the knot less than one year later.

Ahead of their nuptials, the performer defended Petty after her fans questioned his previous run-ins with the law. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Minaj replied to a fan via Instagram in December 2018. “But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”