Nicki Minaj's Fake Nail From 2022 MTV VMAs Sold For $55K [Photo]

Nicki Minaj‘s acrylic nail that she is said to have worn while performing at the MTV VMA’s has reportedly sold on eBay for quite a high price tag.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, September 7, eBay user taw1678 started an auction for the press-on nail. There were 53 bids, which ended with someone forking out $55,100 plus an additional $4.65 shipping cost.

It was unclear whether it was indeed Nicki’s fake nail. However, a photo from the VMAs that surfaced online shows the Trinidadian-born raptress missing a pinky nail while she was on stage.

That aside, Nicki delivered a mesmerizing performance of a medley of her hits at the annual award show, including “Moment for Life”, “Super Bass”, “Anaconda” and her latest hit “Super Freaky Girl”. Draped in all pink from head to toe, she slayed the performance with plenty of twerking, grinding with her shirtless male dancers and an epic pole dancing moment.

Nicki, who was chosen as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, went on to honor some late musicians and raise awareness of mental health issues. “I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“I wish people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously. Even for the people who you think have the perfect lives,” the mom of one continued. “I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here.”

Nicki also thanked fellow musicians like Kanye West, Beyonce Knowles, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Drake. She then honored her late father who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last year, saying, “Rest in Peace, daddy.”