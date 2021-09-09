Nicki Minaj Wants Kehlani, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, and Others to Sing on Her New Song [Video]

Nicki Minaj is back in the studio working on her new album, and she’s calling for a little assistance.

via Complex:

On Tuesday night, the Queen rapper released a snippet of a slow-burning track in which she is heard repeatedly singing “yeah.” The clip eventually began circulating on Twitter, prompting Nicki to reveal she was working on new music, but needed some help from R&B stars. She called on her fans to reach out to Keke Wyatt, Tamar Braxton, or Brandy, as well as younger artists such as Summer Walker, Kehlani, and Jhené Aiko.

“Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this,” she tweeted. “That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it […] Summer, Jhené & Kehlani can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies.”

Khelani caught wind of Nicki’s tweets, and asked for more clarification. Nicki then explained she was “challenging” the six artists to record a cappella; she will then take the vocals and put something “special together.”

She went on to clarify her use of the word “challenge.”

Summer was seemingly intrigued, and said she would “love” to be involved.

It’s unclear what Nicki plans to release, but indicated she will do something similar with her fellow female rappers.

Whatever she’s planning to do, we hope it sounds good!

Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this. That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it ????????? https://t.co/7BuZMv7Edw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn ? no big zeal zo ?? https://t.co/6WKOXikQru — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Excuse me babe. This isn’t a challenge. This is me asking ppl who r talented to do Smthn that I think I can do Smthn dope with. Too much respect for them to say may the best girl win. No way. No ma’am. They alrdy won https://t.co/34OwpyuCmP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

Ok puddin pop. Love you. Dm it or post it when u want. No big zeal https://t.co/AVOVwive1z — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

I’m gonna do smthn similar with female rappers. But that’s for a diff night ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021