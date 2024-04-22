Nicki Minaj Throws Item Back into Crowd After Nearly Getting Hit by Object Onstage | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj stopped performing and took matters into her own hands after a fan at her show decided to throw something at the star during a recent concert.

via: People

In a video shared by Pop Crave on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 21, the rapper, 41, could be seen performing in Detroit on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a pink item was launched at her from the crowd.

A fan threw something at Nicki Minaj during her concert, and she threw it right back. pic.twitter.com/XRVuQOzWNY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2024

Blocking the object with her hand, Minaj, who was performing her hit “Starships,” then crouched to pick it up before throwing it back into the audience.

The singer appeared to be shocked by the moment as she turned back with her mouth open, before returning to performing.

A representative for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident.

The “Barbie World” singer is the latest in a line of stars to have an item thrown at them onstage.

In June 2023, Bebe Rexha was hit on the forehead with a phone during her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

The New York District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE at the time that Nicolas Malvanga was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third-degree assault as well as second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvanga, 27, of New Jersey told police, according to the criminal complaint.