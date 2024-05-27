Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire Tour DJ If He Ever Signs a Fan’s Breasts Again | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj had jokes for DJ Boof.

On Sunday, Minaj responded to a photo her tour DJ posted, which showed him signing a woman’s breasts on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

“I’m really famous,” he wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “They asked me to sign their boobs.”

Someone posted the image to X and Minaj responded, writing, “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df.”

The 41-year-old appears to be running a tight ship following her arrest in Amsterdam for allegedly “carrying drugs.” The detainment forced her to postpone her show in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Minaj is looking to take legal action against Dutch police, following the incident, which saw her be detained for “5-6 hours.”

“So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight,” Minaj tweeted after she was released from jail. “I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho.”

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination. Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper filmed her arrest and shared it on Instagram Live. After she was released from police custody, Minaj was reportedly fined 350 euros.

