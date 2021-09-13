Nicki Minaj Skips 2021 Met Gala Because of Vaccine Requirement, Promotes Unverified Story of Her Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicles

Nicki Minaj did not attend the 2021 Met Gala because she did not want to get vaccinated.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ??? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

While sharing her decision and encouraging others to make decisions for themselves would’ve been a great message, unfortunately Nicki used the opportunity to promote COVID misinformation.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

A friend of a cousin in Trinidad allegedly got swollen testicles and his fiancée left him all because of the vaccine? Considering ALL of that is unverified, that’s a very dangerous message to spread. But we digress…

Nicki continued to tweet and retweet varying views of vaccinations, only to ultimately confirm that she will be vaccinated.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Let’s be clear — if you do some quick research, you’ll find that neither the Moderna nor Pfizer nor J&J vaccines cause swollen testicles. You know what can cause impotence and testicle issues? COVID-19.