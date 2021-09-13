  1. Home
Nicki Minaj Skips 2021 Met Gala Because of Vaccine Requirement, Promotes Unverified Story of Her Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicles

September 13, 2021 3:43 PM PST

Nicki Minaj did not attend the 2021 Met Gala because she did not want to get vaccinated.

While sharing her decision and encouraging others to make decisions for themselves would’ve been a great message, unfortunately Nicki used the opportunity to promote COVID misinformation.

A friend of a cousin in Trinidad allegedly got swollen testicles and his fiancée left him all because of the vaccine? Considering ALL of that is unverified, that’s a very dangerous message to spread. But we digress…

Nicki continued to tweet and retweet varying views of vaccinations, only to ultimately confirm that she will be vaccinated.

Let’s be clear — if you do some quick research, you’ll find that neither the Moderna nor Pfizer nor J&J vaccines cause swollen testicles. You know what can cause impotence and testicle issues? COVID-19.

