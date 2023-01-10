Nicki Minaj Signs New Management Deal, Hires Mariah Carey's Manager

Nicki Minaj has new management.

The rapper has reportedly signed a management deal with Range Media Partners.

Under the deal, Melissa Ruderman — who currently manages Mariah Carey — will now oversee Nicki’s career.

via Billboard:

Ruderman joined Range Media Partners as a partner in the music division at the top of 2021. She is no stranger to working with superstars, having a yearslong partnership with Mariah Carey, including previously at Roc Nation (their relationship spans back to 2005, when Ruderman handled Carey’s day-to-day under veteran manager Benny Medina).

As of last spring, Minaj was self-managing after a short stint working with Wassim “Sal” Slaiby‘s SALXCO — with whom she announced she was working in September 2021. From 2019-2021, Minaj was working with Irving Azoff at Full Stop Management, and then before that was repped by Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant at Blueprint/Maverick Management.

Range Media launched in Sept. 2020 by former Entertainment One chief strategy officer Peter Micelli and a coalition of former CAA, WME and UTA agents. By July 2021, the company formed Range Music, a record label under the Range Media umbrella and a partnership with Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services.

Range clients include Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland and many more.

As for Minaj, her solo catalog has logged 11.9 billion on-demand official U.S. streams, according to Luminate. Her albums have earned a combined 14.1 million equivalent album units, selling a combined total of 3.9 million copies across four full lengths.

Minaj has scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200: Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. On the Hot 100, she has three No. 1s: “Trollz,” “Kiss Me More,” and most recently “Super Freaky Girl.” She is signed to Republic Records.

We hope this move works out in Nicki’s favor.