Nicki Minaj Shades BET Hip-Hop Awards For Snubbing ‘Seeing Green’

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter with what appeared to be a reaction after the BET Hip Hop Awards didn’t nominate “Seeing Green,” her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.

“If you mention ‘HipHop’ in 2021 & don’t mention #SeeingGreen that tells me everything I need to know,” the rap queen tweeted on Thursday (Sept. 9).

While Nicki did not specifically call out the BET Hip-Hop Awards, her cryptic tweet comes just hours after the network announced the nominees for the 2021 awards. “Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” her collaboration with BIA, received two nods for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. However, “Seeing Green” was shut out of the nominations.

Nicki has had a contentious relationship with BET. She blasted the network following the 2019 BET Awards and pulled out of the BET Experience following a social post that celebrated Cardi’s Best Rap Album Grammy win at her expense.

“When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show,” she tweeted in June 2019. “when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace.”

Well, hey — at least Nicki was nominated for something considering she didn’t put out a new project this year. She should focus on that!

