Nicki Minaj Says She Is 'Sober' and 'Loving Life': 'Be Gentle with Yourself'

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to let fans in on her current sobriety journey.

After a Twitter user asked if she was high, the artist replied in a quote-tweet, “No I’m sober & loving life. You ?”

In a second tweet, Minaj added, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself. ?.”

In a third tweet, she said, “My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I’m high when I’m not wearing makeup. Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was ? true tho.”

Minaj previously talked about how motherhood has changed her. She welcomed her son, now 18 months, with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020.

During a February appearance on The Late Late Show, the “Barbie Tingz” artist told host James Corden that becoming a mother “has made me see more good in people” and “more good in the universe.”

“It makes you more of a forgiving person,” she explained at the time, adding, “When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I am so blessed.

“I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing,” Minaj continued. “So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.’ “

Minaj also recently opened up to Corden, 43, about her mental health. During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke earlier this month, the “Trollz” artist revealed that she struggles with anxiety.

“I think when you are a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized,” she explained. “I just don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to just always feel like everyone’s critiquing them.”

If Nicki’s happy, we’re happy.

