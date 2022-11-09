Nicki Minaj Says New Album ‘Will Be Out Soon,’ Responds to TikTok User Claiming to Know Son’s Name

Nicki Minaj’s fifth studio album is almost upon us.

It’s been over four years since Nicki released Queen, but as she told JT for i-D magazine, she’s finally getting ready to release the follow-up. When asked what she’s got planned right now, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper replied, “The fifth album.” She didn’t offer up many more details, but did promise it won’t be a long wait for fans.

“I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she added.

Minaj also teased her new nail design company. “And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs,” she said. “I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it.”

Minaj also told JT that she has plans out side of the music industry, with more potential roles in both TV and film. “I’ve been speaking to a director about doing something in a movie,” she said. “In terms of TV, we’ll see. But I love acting, and I’ll never abandon acting for too long. That’s one of my biggest passions.” Minaj previously acted in 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift, which also starred Drake, 2014’s The Other Woman, 2016’s Barbershop: The Next Cut, and most recently, The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Elsewhere in the interview, she touched upon her biggest inspirations, and said that Foxy Brown remains the biggest influence on her. “I would listen to this woman non-stop,” she said. “Finding out she was from Trinidad was so freaking amazing to me, because I never imagined that a rapper could be from my country. She’s so precise with her delivery, and so clear. And I really love clarity in raps.”

Minaj also recently responded to a rumor that her son’s name is Jacob, after TikTok user @whomamagonecheckme2 shared a clip musing about the boy’s possible name.

“That’s definitely not his name but at least you got some views & likes, right?” Nicki wrote in the comments section of the video.

