Nicki Minaj Releases Megan Thee Stallion Diss 'Big Foot' [New Music] | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj has taken her feud with Megan Thee Stallion into the booth.
After nearly 48 hours of non-stop posting on X, Nicki dropped “Big Foot” in which she takes straight shots at the Houston Hottie for nearly five minutes.
Read the lyrics via Genius, then get into the song below:
[Intro]
Your flare’s such a bar
Drinkin’ a bottle of Henny through a straw
Bitch, you better stop the dialogue
‘Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue (Ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)
Sigh
How you fuck your mother man when she die?
How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry?
Chile, bye
Big foot, but you still a small fry
Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie
[Verse]
Ayo
This little beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law
For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)
If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)
Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score (Tell ’em , uh)
Bad bitch she like six foot (Uh), I call her, “Big Foot” (Brrr)
The bitch fell off, I said, “Get up on your good foot”
Uh, she ain’t still topped off Red Ruby (No; Uh-huh)
Tryna steal the sauce, I said “Get up out my cook book” (Brrr)
But really I’m a sweetie pie
P-R-T-T-Y but I’m P-E-T-T-Y
Um, why did you lie about your lypo? (Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)
Fuckin’ your best firend man is crazy, you the type, though (Uh, uh)
You was lyin’ to the Queen then you went lyin’ to the King
Gale, that thirty-year-old tea, so stale
Kylie, kicked you out and made you stumble to the car
Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar
Roman, wait, that was the bar
Like a body builder, I keep raisin’ the bar
Fuck you get shot with no scar? (Brrr)
This little piggy toxic, someone adopt it (Ah-ha)
Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm-mm
Shit’ll get dark like chocolate
I’m ’bout to get up in your ass, bitch, clench (Woo)
Mm, yeah, sort of like French
They got you all them Grammy’s bot your flow’s still a no
What a Fiasco, Lupe
Future made you pay (Ha-ha)
She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rubbin’ on Tory toupe
I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz
She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it
And, yo, why the fuck they poke the Monsta?
Fuckin’ with Nicki, this yeah, ho, I’m cummin’ like a porn star
She just mad that no nigga ever loved her
No nigga gon’ stan ten toes behind her
Is it my fault I got good vagin-er?
Why the fuck is you humpin’ on a minor?
‘Cause she was lyin’ on your dead mama (Uh)
On, on your dead mama
Lyin’ on your dead mama (Uh)
On your dead mama
Lyin’ on your dead mama
On your dead mama
Lyin’ on your dead mama (Uh)
Lyin’, lyin’ on your dead mama