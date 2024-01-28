Nicki Minaj Releases Megan Thee Stallion Diss 'Big Foot' [New Music] | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj has taken her feud with Megan Thee Stallion into the booth.

After nearly 48 hours of non-stop posting on X, Nicki dropped “Big Foot” in which she takes straight shots at the Houston Hottie for nearly five minutes.

Read the lyrics via Genius, then get into the song below:

[Intro]

Your flare’s such a bar

Drinkin’ a bottle of Henny through a straw

Bitch, you better stop the dialogue

‘Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue (Ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)

Sigh

How you fuck your mother man when she die?

How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry?

Chile, bye

Big foot, but you still a small fry

Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie

[Verse]

Ayo

This little beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law

For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)

If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)

Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score (Tell ’em , uh)

Bad bitch she like six foot (Uh), I call her, “Big Foot” (Brrr)

The bitch fell off, I said, “Get up on your good foot”

Uh, she ain’t still topped off Red Ruby (No; Uh-huh)

Tryna steal the sauce, I said “Get up out my cook book” (Brrr)

But really I’m a sweetie pie

P-R-T-T-Y but I’m P-E-T-T-Y

Um, why did you lie about your lypo? (Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh)

Fuckin’ your best firend man is crazy, you the type, though (Uh, uh)

You was lyin’ to the Queen then you went lyin’ to the King

Gale, that thirty-year-old tea, so stale

Kylie, kicked you out and made you stumble to the car

Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar

Roman, wait, that was the bar

Like a body builder, I keep raisin’ the bar

Fuck you get shot with no scar? (Brrr)

This little piggy toxic, someone adopt it (Ah-ha)

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm-mm

Shit’ll get dark like chocolate

I’m ’bout to get up in your ass, bitch, clench (Woo)

Mm, yeah, sort of like French

They got you all them Grammy’s bot your flow’s still a no

What a Fiasco, Lupe

Future made you pay (Ha-ha)

She wanna Pardi with DaBaby while rubbin’ on Tory toupe

I guess she needed Moneybaggs for them Trey Songz

She G-Eazy, Carl made her crawl for it

And, yo, why the fuck they poke the Monsta?

Fuckin’ with Nicki, this yeah, ho, I’m cummin’ like a porn star

She just mad that no nigga ever loved her

No nigga gon’ stan ten toes behind her

Is it my fault I got good vagin-er?

Why the fuck is you humpin’ on a minor?

‘Cause she was lyin’ on your dead mama (Uh)

On, on your dead mama

Lyin’ on your dead mama (Uh)

On your dead mama

Lyin’ on your dead mama

On your dead mama

Lyin’ on your dead mama (Uh)

Lyin’, lyin’ on your dead mama