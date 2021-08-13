Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued By His Attempted Rape Victim for Harassment and Intimidation

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by the woman he was convicted of trying to rape back in 1995.

In her lawsuit, she claims she’s being harassed by The Pettys — and that Nicki has repeatedly made her offers to change her story.

The woman’s name is Jennifer Hough and she was the victim in Kenneth’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape. In her legal documents, Jennifer claims that both Nicki and Kenneth have directly and indirectly harassed her. She also claims that they’ve threatened her not to speak about the incident, causing emotional distress.

According to the documents, Jennifer says that the harassment began in 2018 when Nicki allegedly made comments about how Kenneth was “wrongly accused” and claimed that Jennifer recanted her story. Jennifer says that never happened.

Then in March 2020, Jennifer claims that Nicki called her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles in exchange for recanting her rape claims and helping Kenneth during his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jennifer says she declined and that just a few days later she and her family “suffered dan onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visit.”

Following the calls and visits, Jennifer claims Nicki had people reach out to her brother and offer a $500k payment in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations against Kenneth.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jennifer says that after her brother declined the offer, Nicki sent lawyers to her home to try and pressure her into recanting her story.

Her refusal to recant prompted one more alleged cash bribe of $20k and alleged threats to her safety. Because of the threats, Jennifer says, she had to move from her home in August 2020 and is living in fear.

She’s suing Nicki and Kenneth for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation — AND suing Petty for sexual assault related to the 1995 conviction.