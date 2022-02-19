Nicki Minaj Gets Burned by the Philadelphia Health Department with Shady Tweet [Photos]

We’re a few months removed from Nicki Minaj’s bizarre string of tweets regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

via: Daily News

The alleged impotent friend of Nicki Minaj’s cousin in Trinidad is back in the news, thanks to a single-character tweet shared by the Philadelphia Health Department.

On Thursday, the department’s official Twitter account used two of the “Anaconda” rapper’s own tweets — one about COVID vaccination — to poke some fun at her.

On Wednesday, Minaj shared a tweet that read, “Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about.”

Philly Health replied to that tweet, but added a screenshot of another, now infamous tweet by the Grammy Award winner.

In September, Minaj warned her nearly 24 million Twitter about some possible vaccine effects by sharing a personal anecdote.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she wrote.

Captioning the tweet, @PHLPublicHealth didn’t even use any words. Instead, it gave the rapper a side-eye emoji.

The shade is real — and it seemed to have worked.

As of Friday afternoon, Minaj’s tweet has just over 78,000 likes. The one by Philly Health, which was shared a day later, has been liked by nearly 109,000 Twitter users.

While Philadelphia Public Health’s Twitter account did not directly respond to Nicki, they did reply to a fan who replied to them. “PDPH love y’all but coming for b a r b z is a bad move,” the fan wrote to which PPH replied, “It’s all love” with two laughing emojis.

?? it’s all love! — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) February 18, 2022