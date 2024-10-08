Nicki Minaj Flat Out Denied Hiring Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend For A Loci Sneaker Campaign Despite It Being ‘Professional Looking’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Earlier in the month, a campaign for Nicki Minaj’s sneaker line, Loci, went viral after users online noticed that it featured Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend, Kelsey Nicole.

Minaj posted her denial to X on Sunday (October 6). It was in response to reports that Harris had appeared in an ad for the rapper’s new sneaker line after she posted now-deleted photos on Instagram of her rocking the navy blue, pink and gold kicks while holding up a newspaper that features the headline: “The Nicki Minaj x LØCI Collection Has Landed !!”

“She posted a photo in my sneakers,” she wrote. “Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it. So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them.”

Nicki did extend compliments to the image. “Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional looking backdrop tho,” she wrote “But she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand…Btw, did Kelsey not tell them she wasn’t modeling for the line Barbz? Did she just let them think that? I gotta get caught up y’all.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship with Kelsey fell apart after Tory Lanez shot the Houston rapper during a drunken dispute in the summer of 2020.