Nicki Minaj Films Her Own Arrest on Instagram Live After Being Accused of 'Carrying Drugs' in Her Luggage In Amsterdam | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj has been reportedly arrested in Amsterdam after marijuana was allegedly found in one of her bags. The award-winning rapper has claimed that the pre-rolls discovered in the bags belong to her security team.

Nicki Minaj filmed herself seemingly getting arrested for allegedly ‘carrying drugs’ while traveling from Amsterdam to Manchester for her next Pink Friday 2 Tour show.

Despite vehemently denying that she was carrying any drugs, the 41-year-old rapper was told that she needed to go to the police station in footage captured during an Instagram Live.

In the recording, a man explained to her that she ‘would get a lawyer at the office’ and they would go ‘as fast as possible.’

During the Instagram Live, the Anaconda hitmaker said she was told ‘to get into this [police] van and go into the precinct with no lawyer present.’

She further alleged that someone working for airport security requested she made a ‘statement with no lawyer present’ after finding ‘pre-rolls’ in ‘bags that they were not authorized to take.’

Before the alleged arrest, Minaj shared a series of posts on X (previously known as Twitter), about her bags getting pulled for a thorough search at the airport.

‘They’ve been trying everything they possible can to TRY to stop this tour,’ she wrote in one tweet, before theorizing that they were trying to ‘plant things’ in her luggage.

Additionally, she shared footage on her Instagram of a man telling her that police did a ‘random quick check’ of her luggage.

‘They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal,’ she captioned the video.

