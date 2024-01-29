Nicki Minaj Fans Dox Cemetery Where Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Is Buried After Diss Track Drama | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj has taken her reignited beef with Megan Thee Stallion to another level when she cracked a joke about the “Savage” rapper’s mother who died a few years ago.

via: Radar Online

The escalating feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion reached a fever pitch after both exchanged lyrical barbs on diss tracks.

RadarOnline.com has learned that fans of Minaj started doxxing the location where Megan’s late mother was buried, sparking backlash amongst other social media users.

The rapper’s mom, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.

So the Barbs have found where Meg mom's grave is and told others to go desecrate that lady grave. This is beyond disgusting and now it's time to fully cancel that woman and her cult. — Tara X (@LeneairTara) January 29, 2024

“So the Barbs have found where Meg mom’s grave is and told others to go desecrate that lady grave,” one social media user posted. “Nicki fans found Megan’s mom grave site location,” another post on X read. RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Minaj for comment.

Tension between the two boiled over with the recent release of Megan’s song “Hiss,” which seemingly took a dig at her rap rival’s husband Kenneth Petty and her brother, Jelani Maraj, with a reference to Megan’s Law which requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders.

Petty was required to register when he moved from New York to California because of a 1995 attempted rape conviction, when he was 16, after spending nearly four years in prison.

Maraj was convicted in 2017 of predatory sexual assault and was later sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in January 2020.

Minaj fired back at the Savage rapper in an Instagram Live video, telling Megan to “conjure up her mother and apologize” as she bashed her for the Tory Lanez shooting and throwing everyone in her inner circle “under the bus.”

The Super Bass hitmaker reposted a tweet that stated she called Megan a liar because she “swore on her dead mother that she didn’t sleep with Torey, and then had to admit she did sleep with him in court.”

“Her mom used to write her raps. Her mom was a stand up, real woman. Nothing like lyin lipo,” Minaj wrote in response to another tweet.

She took things up a notch by dropping her new release Big Foot which blasted Megan. “This lil’ beggin’ w—- talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law / For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw (Ooh) / If you a ghost writer / Pardi in Megan jaw (Ooh-ooh) / Shots thrown, but I still ain’t let Megan score / (Tell ’em) Bad b—-, she like six foot (Ooh), I call her Big Foot.”

Megan and her now-ex Pardison Fontaine dated from 2020 to 2023. He notably released his own diss track “Thee Person,” in which he also accused Megan of being a liar.