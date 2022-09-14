Nicki Minaj Believes Another Female Rapper’s Grandmother Attempted Voodoo on Her, Azealia Banks Admits to Telling Her That Story: 'I Lied to You Stupid H*e' [Video]

Azealia Banks is taking credit for Nicki Minaj believing Cardi B’s grandmother performed voodoo on her.

In a recent live show, Nicki Minaj said that she was told that the grandmother of another female rapper attempted to perform voodoo on her…several times. She did not name the alleged rapper.

After Nicki’s claims, Azealia Banks came forward via Instagram and said that she’s the one who fed Nicki a story about Cardi B’s grandmother doing voodoo on her — and that she lied.

“The easiest form of witchcraft is to tell someone that witchcraft is being done to them — someone with a weak mind. They get paranoid, they start turning on themselves, said Azealia. “

“You are not as smart as you think you are. I lied. I lied. And now you’re out here making a f*cking fool of yourself. I love to see it,” she continued.

Listen to the video below. How in the hell did we get here?

Nicki Minaj said an artist tried to do voodoo on her & Azealia Banks admits she was the one who told her that the artist was Cardi b to make her spiral out of control pic.twitter.com/WIHXeOsfxC — CHIQUITA ?? (@clapmytweets) September 14, 2022