Nicki Minaj Does Adorable Baby Talk While 8-Month-old Son Wears Burberry 'Fit [Photo + Video]

Nicki Minaj posted a new video of her eight-month-old son attempting to walk and stand on his own.

via: The Blast

Nicki Minaj broke out her baby voice in an adorable video of her 8-month-old son on Sunday, May 30. The loving mother filmed the cutie, who she calls Papa Bear, while her husband, Kenneth Petty, helped him stand up. The fashionable guy was dressed head to toe in Burberry while he curiously looked around the room.

“You ain’t trying to do all that [walking] today?” Nicki Momaj asked her Papa Bear. “Everyone bothering you?” she continued before answering her own question in her cute baby voice.

The couple has not yet publicly revealed the little man’s name, but she included a bear ? emoji in the caption to represent his nickname, Papa Bear. The “Anaconda” rapper’s famous friends were thrilled with the clip and sent love in the comments section. “Papa ? ??????,” La La Anthony wrote, while Normani said, “young king ???.”

Tamar Braxton straight up asked if she could get a little face time in with Papa Bear. “Let me babysit ??,” she quickly commented

Papa Bear was born fashionable! Nicki first introduced him to the world in January and shared pics of him in several chic outfits that included a chain with “Papa Bear” written in diamonds.

She previously revealed that she had a “natural vaginal birth w/epidural.” “I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out,” she tweeted.

The post arrives after a streak of good moments for Minaj. She recently released her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, to streaming services, adding three new songs. It eventually debuted at No. 2 on the album charts, becoming the highest-charting re-released mixtape by a rapper and the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in history.