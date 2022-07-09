Nicki Minaj Addresses Pregnancy Rumors [Video]

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant?

Before jumping on stage at London’s Wireless Festival, the rapper addressed fans via Instagram Live and joked about being pregnant — or not.

via Complex:

“Am I pregnant?” she read with wide eyes. “… Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant. Yeah, I meant to tell y’all, [but] I forgot.”

Fans immediately began congratulating Nicki on the big news, with one user writing: “We knew it.”

Nicki had was clearly amused by the responses, before going silent.

“Oh wait,” she said with a serious face. “Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.’

Minaj then began laughing again and apologized for messing up the joke.

“But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she continued. “Oh my god.”

Nicki and Petty welcomed their first child together in September 2020, about a year after they tied the knot. The couple has endured several controversies over the past year, including allegations they harassed and intimidated a woman who accused Petty of sexual assault in the 1990s.

Petty was ultimately convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served four years prison. Following the conviction, Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender for life. However, authorities say he failed to register in California when he moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2019. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to a year of in-home confinement and three years of probation for the crime.

“I take full responsibility for whatever happens today,” he said during the sentencing hearing. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and disrespected my wife’s brand. There are no excuses, I broke the law. I thank you for giving me the chance to speak, to apologize.”

Watch Nicki’s livestream captured below.