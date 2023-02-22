Nick Minaj's Queen Radio Set to Return on March 3rd

Nicki Minaj is bringing Queen Radio back.

via: HipHopDX

In the candid thirst trap, the Pinkprint rapper can be seen lounging on an armchair while scrolling on her phone. She announced that Queen Radio would return on March 3.

Queen Radio initially launched on Beats 1 Radio in 2018 to promote her fourth studio album of the same name. Nicki announced she had left Apple Music in 2021 after fellow podcast host Joe Budden asked what was the status of Queen Radio during an episode of his beloved show.

According to Nicki, Global Creative Director of Apple Music, Larry Jackson gave his blessing for the rapper to explore new channels, and she announced last March that she’d be bringing the radio program to the Amazon app in an exclusive partnership.

“#QueenRadio 3/3 @3pm PST Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hunnit rounds on dat gratata,” Nicki wrote.

Queen Radio will now live on Amazon’s new live audio app called Amp, which launches today. Nicki will be one of many A-list creators, including Pusha T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, Big Boi and more, contributing to the new app.

Queen Radio’s return likely means new Nicki Minaj music is on the horizon. The rap star recently linked with Maluma and Myriam Fares for a new song “Tukoh Taka,” in honor of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, but Nicki has been teasing her new album for months now. She previously said a new album would arrive before the end of 2022, and that she expedited the process because of “Super Freaky Girl’s” success. However, an album has yet to arrive.

“I wasn’t sure how I was even feeling about having to put out an album this year, but that song happening and people liking it, that made me happy,” Nicki told Interview Magazine at the time. “People have gone through so much recently that they want to have fun. It’ll probably expedite the album to come out this year.”