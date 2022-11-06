Nick Carter Reacts to Brother Aaron’s Death With Emotional Tribute: ‘My Heart Has Been Broken’ [Photo]

Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his brother Aaron, who was found dead at his home on Saturday.

On Sunday, November 6, the Backstreet Boys singer, 42, broke his silence, a day after his pop star sibling – who he nicknamed Chizz – was found dead in his bathtub aged 34 at his home in Lancaster, California, after 10 years of battling addiction issues.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback and childhood images of him and Aaron.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. God, please take care of my baby brother.”

Along with Nick, Aaron is survived by six other brothers and sisters, as well as Melanie Martin, 30, his fiancee and mum of his 11-month-old boy Prince. He lost custody of his son and was checked into rehab in an effort to bring his son back home.

Aaron said a few months ago on social media he had not relapsed but was checking in for treatment to cope with his “triggers.” He said, “I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that, it’s just triggers are big right now for me (and) I want my son back.”

It was said on Wednesday by TMZ Aaron had been pulled over on Tuesday, November 1 while driving an RV on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police had reportedly earlier shown up at his house for a “welfare check” after “fans got worried he might have been doing drugs on IG live,” but it is understood they found no drugs or signs of illegal activity.

It’s understood Backstreet Boys will perform at The O2 in London on Sunday evening, with doors due to open at 6 P.M. The gig has not been announced as cancelled on the O2 or ticketing sites, with support act Knowle DJ saying on Instagram on Sunday, “As far as I’m told the show is happening and I will be there tonight to do my set. But I’d suggest checking the official sites to be sure just in case anything changes. Thanks for your patience and understanding and let’s all pray for Nick and his family.”

The DJ added his set starts at 7.15pm and he is “revamping” it for tonight’s performance.