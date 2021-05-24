Nick Cannon's Ex Lanisha Cole Tells Fans To 'Chill' Following Pregnancy Rumors [Photo]

Nick Cannon’s ex, Lanisha Cole, has shot down rumors that she is pregnant with the rapper’s child. Cannon and his current partner Abby De La Rosa have already announced that they are expecting.

via: AceShowbiz

Speculation ran rife on the Internet that the multi-talented star is expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend amid reports that he has impregnated a “Wild N Out” model.

Lanisha made use of her Instagram account to set the record straight. On Saturday, May 22, she posted a short and clear statement on her Story which read, “I’m not pregnant. I’m not hiding a baby.” She further urged fans to “Chill.”

It’s unclear what sparked Lanisha’s pregnancy speculation, but Nick was recently hit with rumors that he’s impregnated his former “Wild N Out” employee Alyssa Scott. The speculation arose after the model posted her naked picture from her maternity photo shoot along with a supposed name of her unborn baby. “ZEN S. CANNON,” so she captioned the May 20 post, which has since been deleted from her Instagram page.

The model, who often shared sexy images on her Instagram account, got coy when a follower asked her if Nick is the father of her child. She only responded to the question with smiling face with hearts emojis.

Should this be true, this will be Nick’s seventh child. The 40-year-old shares 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 5-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon from his relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Meanwhile, Abby De La Rosa confirmed she’s expecting twin boys with Nick in April of this year. Posting a video of her maternity photoshoot via Instagram, the mom-to-be bared her baby bump accompanied by the shirtless “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” host.

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support,” Abby wrote in a note accompanying the clip. “No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

