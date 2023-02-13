Nick Cannon Spoofs Christian Mingle Ad For Valentine’s Day

Nick Cannon is coming for Christian Mingle!

via: BET

Nick Cannon is ready for Valentine’s Day and shared a Christian Mingle Spoof ad on Friday (Feb. 10) to announce that he is “trying something new” and will look for love on the dating site.

“This year … I’m seeking womens. Multiple plurals. Womens,” the Masked Singer host, said in an Instagram video while playing the piano in a white suit.

Cannon also played it cool when asked about his “marital status” and family size.

He went on to joke about “spread[ing his] seed,” and said that was “just following the word. It’s bible baby.”

The 42 year old has 12 children with six different women. He shares fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan (2011) with Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon (2017), Powerful Queen (2020), Rise Messiah (2022) with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion (2021) and Beautiful Zeppelin (2022) with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love (2022) with Bre Tiessi; Onyx Ice Cole (2022) with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie (2022) with Alyssa Scott.

Scott and Cannon also welcomed his child Zen Cannon back in 2021 before he died from brain cancer at five months old.

Watch Nick Cannon’s Valentine’s Day spoof ad below: