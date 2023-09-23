Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty For 'Tarnishing Her Brand' [Video]

Nick Cannon agrees with Charlamagne Tha God’s recent hot takes about Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty being bad for business.

via: AceShowbiz

Cannon isn’t a fan of Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty. The multi-talented star has weighed in on the feud between the Harajuku Barbie and her longtime nemesis Cardi B which recently involved their respective husband, with Nick slamming the sex offender for “tarnishing” his wife’s reputation.

The father of 12 believes that Kenneth is bad for Nicki’s business due to his “street” attitude. He said on his “Daily Cannon Show”, “He is tarnishing the brand.” Telling the ex-convict to stay off the Internet, the 42-year-old continued, “You’re standing on the corner of the block outside of the VMAs. If you a street dude, be a street dude. Don’t be on the Internet!”

“Street dudes didn’t even get on the phone. Real gangsters move in silence!” he went on arguing. “He got a bunch of other cats around him. ‘Yeah, we outside.’ We know, n***a! I’m all for keeping it street, but keep it street smart. You on punishment, no TV for you for 120 days.”

Nick isn’t the only one who has slammed Kenneth. Sharinng his similar view, Charlamagne Tha God said of Nicki’s husband on “The Breakfast Club”, “Number one, you should’ve been let go of all the childish ways of the street, first and foremost. That’s number one. But number two, I remember a time where folks wouldn’t talk about any dirt over the phone. Now y’all recording yourselves in 4K and posting it online? I know law enforcement be having a ball looking at these n***as.”

Kenneth has been put on house arrest after he allegedly threatened Cardi’s husband Offset. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, “an LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve ‘up to’ 120 days on home detention for ‘making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.’ The individual is Offset, Cardi B’s husband.”