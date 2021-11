Nick Cannon Shoots His Shot With Saweetie After She Says She ‘Wants Some Babies’ [Photos]

Saweetie has been single since she broke up with her ex Quavo, broke up last year. But it looks like Saweetie is now ready for some children, she shared via her Twitter, “I want some babies.”

I want some babies. — icy bae ?? (@Saweetie) November 6, 2021

Nick Cannon may be trolling, but he also may be serious. He replied to Saweetie’s tweet with a series if emoji’s including the raising hand one.

Nick is already a father of 7.

Run Saweetie girl. Run!