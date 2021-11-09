Nick Cannon Says His Response To Saweetie's Baby Fever Tweet Is Miscontrued [Video]

Nick Cannon set Twitter ablaze on Sunday (November 7) after he volunteered to give Saweetie a baby.

via: AceShowbiz

“I guess I was all over The Shade Room this weekend,” the 41-year-old explained during the Monday, November 8 episode. “Again, I think I’m very much understood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert on babies, anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says.”

Nick further admitted that he was trying to advise Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, to “take time for making such a big decision.” The host of “The Masked Singer” added, “All my ninjas are misunderstood.”

“But of course I caught heat for the tweet,” Nick continued. “They was coming for me like crazy. One tweet said, ‘The celibacy clock is tickin.’ Somebody else tweeted, ‘Here comes Fertile Myrtle [laughs].’ ”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor said that his favorite one was a tweet that read, “Saweetie, girl run! Have you seen what he names his kids?” He then said, “Hey, I think my kids’ names are amazing … Shouts out to Saweetie. It was all in fun. No disrespect. If she’s ready to have kids, get to it queen. We rockin’ with ya.”

On November 6, Saweetie tweeted, “I want some babies.” It didn’t take long for Nick to respond to her tweet. Nick, who had vowed to live as a celibate in October, then retweeted her post and replied with a curious face emoji, a ninja emoji, a laughing emoji and a guy raising his hand.

Nick, who already has seven children with four women, previously told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. on October 1, “I told you, man, I’m celibate right now.” The “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” host further stressed, “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

Nick went on to say, “I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chillin’, I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on.” He added, “I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now.” When the hosts appeared to doubt his plan, he responded, “Nah, y’all said I ain’t really. I’m saying I’m going in.”

Watch the whole segment from ‘The Nick Cannon Show,’ below.