Nick Cannon, Lanisha Cole Attend Daughter Onyx’s Dedication After Death Threats [Photos]

Onyx Ice Cole Cannon entered the world on September 14 as the first child of LaNisha Cole and Nick Cannon.

via: Page Six

Nick and Lanisha were all smiles at their daughter Onyx’s dedication, just days after the baby received “disgusting” death threats.

The “Masked Singer” host posted sweet snaps from the ceremony via his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“That Church Drip!!” Cannon, 42, captioned a photo with Cole, 40, and their 1-month-old.

The little one wore a white dress and matching socks, and her parents matched in all-white outfits.

In a post to his feed, the “All That” alum, 42, added, “Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!!

“Romans 8:31 ‘If God Be For Us, who can be against us!’ ????,” he concluded.

The dedication came two days after Cole took to Instagram to blast trolls for threatening her daughter.

“Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby,” the “Price Is Right” alum told haters on Friday, calling comments a “new low.”

She and Cannon welcomed their baby boy in September, three months after the former Nickelodeon star and Bre Tiesi’s son, Legendary, was born.